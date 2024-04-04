Coal City Schools approves $2 million bid for middle school construction projects

The facade of the Coal City Administrative Center. (Photo provided by Coal City Unit 1)

The Coal City Unit 1 School Board approved a $2,089,000 bid from RL Sohol Wednesday night that covers multiple construction projects around the district, including a new restroom, storage facility and concession stand for the middle school’s athletic fields.

Also included in the bid is a renovation of both the high school and intermediate school maintenance sheds.

Chief Business Officer Jason Smith said the district has worked with RL Sohol before, and they’re a known quantity to the district.

The board also approved a $34,485 bid from Trotter Enterprises to demolish the district’s former unite office building.