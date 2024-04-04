April 05, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Coal City Schools approves $2 million bid for middle school construction projects

By Michael Urbanec
The facade of the Coal City Administrative Center.

The facade of the Coal City Administrative Center. (Photo provided by Coal City Unit 1)

The Coal City Unit 1 School Board approved a $2,089,000 bid from RL Sohol Wednesday night that covers multiple construction projects around the district, including a new restroom, storage facility and concession stand for the middle school’s athletic fields.

Also included in the bid is a renovation of both the high school and intermediate school maintenance sheds.

Chief Business Officer Jason Smith said the district has worked with RL Sohol before, and they’re a known quantity to the district.

The board also approved a $34,485 bid from Trotter Enterprises to demolish the district’s former unite office building.

Grundy CountyEducation
Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec

Michael Urbanec covers Grundy County and the City of Morris, Coal City, Minooka, and more for the Morris Herald-News