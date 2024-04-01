Grundy Bank celebrates Community Banking Week

The Community Bankers Association of Illinois has announced April 7-3 its 34th annual Illinois Community Banking Week to coincide with National Community Banking Month.

The purpose of Community Banking Week is to highlight the longstanding tradition of local hometown community banking. Grundy Bank urges consumers, entrepreneurs, farmers and legislators to learn more about community banks, their role in building stronger communities, and the quality products and services they provide, all with the relationship banking experience that customers can expect from a local financial institution.

“Community Banking Week celebrates the role that local banks play in fostering community growth and we are proud to be able to continue to serve our local communities, businesses and farmers,” Said Kevin Olson, President & CEO of Grundy Bank.

This year’s theme is “Your Success Is Our Success.” Community bankers have earned customers appreciation for the approach they take in doing business with their neighbors and understanding the local community. They are the means to the financial end of their customers, which include small businesses and agricultural customers.

Community banks’ special niche is serving the needs of local families, businesses and farmers. Community banks channel loans to the neighborhoods where their customers live and work, helping to keep local communities vibrant and growing.

CBAI is a professional trade association representing 265 Illinois commercial banks and thrifts, and their 850 Illinois bank branches. Its members have nearly $80 billion in assets and employ approximately 17,000 individuals. CBAI, headquartered in Springfield, was founded in 1974 to exclusively represent and serve the community banking profession. For more information, visit www.cbai.com.