Community Pulse: Earth Day a time to improve and appreciate our planet

The 55th Anniversary of Earth Day is almost here on April 22, and it gives us the time to renew our commitment and start thinking new ways to help, appreciate our planet, and each other.

Thinking about the changes of the season, it gives us a chance as a community to not only clean out the winter clothing for spring/summer but to give to those less fortunate. If we do buy to supplement our wardrobes, consider purchasing less.

Clothing Give Away:

Cleaning out the closets and the drawers, we find that clothes we thought that we would wear, and we didn’t, and those we thought we would fit into, and we don’t. The general consensus is if you do not wear it for a year, you probably will not, and it is better to give it to someone who will.

There are several organizations that take gently used clothes for others. Below is a small listing of those that do in Grundy County:

- AM Vets

- Goodwill

- St. Vincent DePaul

- Grundy Area PADS

- We Care

As we do start our spring wardrobe, if purchasing is needed, please consider purchasing less which helps to save resources such as water and energy.

April 13th Saturday: Ewaste and Shredding Event, 1320 Union Street, Morris:

We are happy to announce that we will have two events this year for electronic waste and shredding for the residents. We will have the event in a new location due to construction on the site that we normally use. Therefore, we will for the next year or so have ewaste and shredding events at the Grundy Administration Building east parking lot located at 1320 Union, Morris. We ask that all cars enter off Union Street and exit onto School Street.

TVs will still be a copay of $25.00/TV unless they are projection TVs and then the cost is $50.00/TV. You may cash or check. If you would like you may prepay at our Land Use Department office at 1320 Union and bring your receipt to the event for the recycling of your TV.

2024 Events:

All our events in place this year and we are happy to provide the favorites that Grundy County is accustomed to such as the children’s used book drive, used tire recycling, paint recycling event, and the gently used toy drive at the end of the year. Please check our website at: https://www.grundycountyil.gov/environmental-resource-conservation-office/ for more information on the events that we will have this year.

Earth Day Resolutions/Goals:

- Save energy in the home by keeping the temperatures 78 degrees F in the summer and 68 degrees F in the winter time.

- Consider using solar and wind power to supplement your electrical demands. What is not used may get sold back to ComEd.

- Purchase energy efficient appliances and plumbing fixtures that are efficient.

- Unplug electrical drains such as chargers when not used.

- Run appliances such as dishwashers and washing machines only when they are full.

- Check water fixtures for leaks and replace with efficient models

- Print documents on both sides

- Buy local food for Ag sustainability for our community to support our local farmers.

- Conserve water usage by watering outside lawns and gardens in the early morning or in the early evening.

- Replace windows that are leaky that cause energy in cooling and heating to leave your home.

- Walk or bike more; drive less

Cleaning Our Community:

Following the winter season and the windy days that we have experienced, the litter that has been seen on the parkways and parks has really accumulated. Many of the items that were discarded may be recycled in your recycle bins. When walking by yourself, your dog, or with your family or yourself take a small bag with you and see how many items that you can pick up and how many of those items may be recycled.

Volunteering/Trail Hiking/Nature Education:

We are extremely lucky to have two protected natural areas that hold thousands of acres that provide the natural prairie which is intrinsic to Illinois. Those two locations are the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Goose Lake Prairie and the United States Department of Agriculture Forest Service Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie. Both of these facilities provide volunteer opportunities for adults and children, educational walking trails, and holds several events.

Goose Lake Prairie

Goose Lake Prairie which is located at 5010 North Jugtown Road in Morris has 2,537 acres of natural prairie which was restored and maintained as the largest natural prairie in Illinois.

The prairie was sculpted out by glaciers 14,000 years ago and provides the ecological biodiversity that is like no other. The prairie was purchased by the state in 1969 and at that point was only 240 acres. Through restoration and time, the prairie was returned to its natural beauty and is protected.

The educational walking trail which is easy to walk with grass/gravel level surface provides many wildlife sightings of turtles, herons, songbirds, fox, and deer. On the trail there are educational signs that help the hiker appreciate what is being viewed, and benches where you may sit and just listen to the many songbirds that make the prairie their home.

A reconstructed pioneer cabin named Cragg’s cabin is located on one of the Goose Lake trails. This cabin has been used for events that the prairie hosts for the public and was recently rebuilt. History of the cabin is explained on signage at the cabin and describes what the cabin meant to the Cragg family that lived there and for those who traversed through this area. Great history for all.

Goose Lake Prairie Partners is a volunteer organization for those who appreciate the prairie to work on the events and other functions that occur during the year.

There are two annual events that will be held this year, the 35 annual Cabin Day on June 5, 2021 and the 23rd Annual Prairie Day on September 18th, 2021.

Whether going on an adventure hike and learning more about this beautiful prairie or volunteering you may visit the Prairie Partner website at gooselakeprairie.org for more information.

Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie:

The Midewin National Tallgrass Prairie is well known as the Joliet Army Ammunitions plant which was instrumental during WWII and the Korean War. Today this prairie has blossomed into a wonderful conservation area for us to enjoy, learn, and preserve.

Midewin consisted of 240 acres in 1969 that was preserved by the USDA Forest Service for restoration of the prairie, recreation, agricultural, and research/education. Presently having 18,500 acres of prairie, woodlands, research center, maintenance buildings, and a welcoming center. Midewin continues to grow in acreage and opportunities for the whole region.

Midewin, located at 30239 South State Route 53 in Wilmington, hosts activities such as educational nature walks, webinars/free seminars, volunteer opportunities, walking and biking trails, and bison herd viewing.

The prairie brought in a herd of 27 bison in 2015 and that herd has expanded through the years may be seen on specific walking trails and is thriving in this natural prairie habitat.

To learn more you may visit their website or call for more information at 815-423-6370.