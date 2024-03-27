Morris YMCA receives $3.5 million in federal funding

The new Morris Hospital YMCA on the far west end of Dupont Ave. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Hospital YMCA under construction on the far west end of Dupont Ave now has a roof and concrete flooring, and an additional $3.5 million in funding thanks to the federal government’s appropriations process.

Missy Durkin, the Chief Operating Officer of the Greater Joliet Area YMCA, announced the additional funding Wednesday morning with U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, R-Dunlap and Morris Hospital President and CEO Tom Dohm.

Durkin said the team behind the project, including Advisory Council Co-Chairman Guy Christensen, is ecstatic about the news.

LaHood was also thrilled that his appropriations request went through.

“This was really an easy ask in terms of going to bat in Washington D.C. for Morris and all of Grundy County,” LaHood said. “One thing stands out in my time representing Grundy County over the last roughly 15 months, you know. The one thing that stands out is the commitment and dedication to the community around this project, and the collaboration around this project from the hospital, to the YMCA, to the community leaders and to the elected officials who have stepped up with their personal generosity.”

Durkin said more than 98% of the funding for this project has come from just 75 different people, and this additional funding means the new building will open fully funded and debt-free.

The new 60,000-square-foot YMCA will open with a competition swimming pool, gymnasium, wellness center, demonstration teaching kitchen, multipurpose rooms, child-watch spaces and a collaborative partnership with Morris Hospital, which will be under the same roof sharing about 9,000 square feet of the about 60,000 square foot building.

Dohm said this is the sort of project that serves all generations of people that live in Morris, and it can aid residents in the region in living a healthier, wellness-type lifestyle.

“Picture this,” Dohm said. “You have a patient in pulmonary rehab or cardiac rehab. They’re performing their rehab regimen at the YMCA in a space that gives them an easy view of the member space. It’s a shared space. They get encouraged by seeing the members who have already graduated from our program and take on this life-long wellness initiative of becoming members of the YMCA.”

This project started nearly 10 years ago in Jan. 2015 when the Morris Community YMCA opened in partnership with Morris Hospital at what used to be Morris City Hall, 320 Wauponsee St. In Dec. 2016, the families that operate D Construction donated 13.5 acres of land to build. The YMCA launched a feasibility study in May 2017, and launched the capital campaign in Aug. 2018 with the goal of raising $18 million. In Aug. 2019, the City of Morris announced a $2 million investment in the project.

The project stayed on track through the pandemic, raising $900,000 in 2020. The building committee was formed in 2022, and in May 2022, the architect started the design phase. The YMCA broke ground in May 2023, and construction is currently on track for a grand opening in Jan. 2025.

Greater Joliet Area YMCA COO Missy Durkin, U.S. Rep. Darin LaHood, and Morris Hospital President and CEO Tom Dohm after announcing the $3.5 million in federal funding going toward the new Morris Hospital YMCA. (Michael Urbanec)

LaHood breaks down the appropriations process

LaHood explained that every year, congressmen are able to submit 15 community funding projects through the appropriations process. In the last cycle, he had 150 projects submitted from the 21 counties he represents, and he had to narrow what projects he’d submit down to 15.

“I go back and look at how we prioritize those 15, and it was easy to prioritize this project again,” LaHood said. “But once we submitted our top 15, it doesn’t mean you’re going to get everything you’ve asked for. You have to justify and articulate, and you have to work with your colleagues on why it’s important for this particular project.

LaHood said he and his people felt good about the presentation they put forward, and they were able to get it approved.