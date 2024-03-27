Grundy County VAC announces outreach event in Minooka April 1

The Grundy County Veterans Assistance Commission is hosting an outreach event from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, April 1 at Minooka Village Hall, 121 E. McEvilly Road., Minooka.

This event is open to all veterans with no registration required, and representatives from Hines VA Hospital will be there to answer questions regarding eligibility and enrollment. The Minooka American Legion will also be in attendance.

The U.S. Department of Veteran Affairs announced that all veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving in the military, both at home and abroad, are eligible to enroll directly in VA health care. Veterans who served in Vietnam, the Gulf War, Iraq, Afghanistan, the Global War on Terror, or any other combat zone after 9/11 is eligible to enroll without first applying for VA benefits.

This expansion of VA health care eliminates the phased-in approach called for by the PACT Act, meaning that millions of veterans are becoming eligible for VA health care up to eight years earlier than written into law. Veterans who are enrolled in VA health care are proven to have better health outcomes than non-enrolled Veterans, and VA hospitals have dramatically outperformed non-VA hospitals in overall quality ratings and patient satisfaction ratings. Additionally, VA health care is often more affordable than non-VA health care for veterans.

Veterans should bring a copy of their DD214 and a photo ID to the vent to enroll in VA health care or discuss benefits, or to file a claim for benefits or services. The Grundy County VAC can assist anyone with getting a copy if they do not have one.

Veterans are also welcome to contact the VAC at vac@grundycountyil.gov or 815-941-3152 to ask general questions or to schedule an office appointment.