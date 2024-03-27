Cat & Hound Market expands business to offer grooming services

The Cat & Hound has a ribbon cutting with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Cat & Hound Market is the local go-to for your pet’s culinary needs, and now for all of your cat and dog grooming needs.

On March 14 Cat & Hound located at 221 Liberty St. in downtown Morris celebrated its new grooming services with a ribbon cutting with the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce & Industry and Mayor Chris Brown.

“This year we’ve expanded the space to now offer top-notch dog and cat grooming services,” said Owners Jenny Patton and Cari Shaw in a news release. “We have not just one, but two amazing groomers so scheduling should be a breeze! Our groomers take their work seriously and truly care for the wellbeing of the pets that come into the doors.”

The pet boutique is open Monday through Wednesday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Grooming services are by appointment from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Cat & Hound specializes in superior, nutrition-forward food, top-notch cat and dog grooming, unique treats and toys.

Originally opening in 2009 as Blackbird’s Bowl, Patton and Shaw purchased the store in 2021 and changed the name to Cat & Hound Market in 2022.

“Since their purchase in 2021, Jenny and Cari have increased their store’s community involvement, quality of products and now with the addition of grooming, they have truly made Cat & Hound a one-stop pet boutique that they, and their community are proud of,” Chamber President & CEO Christina Van Yperen.

Cat & Hound has a great working relationship with fellow Chamber member - pet sitter business Bone-ified Care, and hopes to collaborate with local dog trainers to bring pack walks and group training to downtown. Stay tuned to their website catandhoundmarket.com for the latest information.

For more information on Cat & Hound or to book a grooming appointment call (815) 941-9311 or visit catandhoundmarket.com. For more information on the Grundy Chamber call (815) 942-0113 or visit grundychamber.com.