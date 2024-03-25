Morris Lions Club hosts annual Easter egg hunt Saturday

The Morris Lions Club is sponsoring its annual Easter egg hunt for Morris children at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Goold Park, east of Union Street across from Morris High School.

Local kids are encouraged to bring their baskets and bags to gather Easter goodies, and the park will be divided into sections with age groups marked on signs. Kids should arrive 15 minutes early to make sure they’re there in time for the starting signal.

The 0-3 year old treasure hunters will be in the section nearest the pavilion. The 4-5 year olds will search the area nearest the playground and tennis courts, while the sections for those ages 6-7 and 8-9-10 years will be located in the lower section of Gould Park.

Parents are encouraged to bring their children and to make certain they each have a bucket or bag to carry their Easter eggs home. Parents are reminded to be sure children are in the appropriate location for their age group and dressed for the weather in case it gets chilly.

Morris Lions Club members help the Easter bunny scatter over 5000 plastic Easter eggs filled with wrapped candies. Children are encouraged to keep a sharp look out for the gold and silver colored eggs and eggs marked 1st, 2nd, and 3rd place, which win the large Easter baskets given as prizes. Bring the special eggs to the Lions Club worker with the baskets for that age group to claim the prize. The Easter Bunny will also be there to visit with the youngsters, providing a photo opportunity for parents with cameras. This event is free and planned by Morris Lions add joy to the Easter holiday. It may be muddy, depending on the weather, so be sure young ones are dressed accordingly. For additional information, please call Lion members Lori or Doug Linn at 815-942-8262.