Grundy County Health Department hosts class on kids’ mental health on Wednesday

The flyer for the Grundy County Health Department's Youth Mental Health First Aid event. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Health Department)

The Grundy County Health Department is hosting classes from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday, March at JJC Morris Campus, 725 School St. in Morris, that will teach adults how to identify, understand and respond to signs of mental health issues and substance abuse in children aged 12 to 18.

The classes cost $24 to attend and help adults see the common signs and symptoms of a child facing mental health challenges.

Those who may be interested in these classes include teachers, school staff, coaches, parents, camp counselors, youth group leaders and adults who work with youth.

Common signs and symptoms of mental health challenges covered in this class include anxiety, depression, eating disorders and attention deficit hyperactive disorder. It also includes tips on handling substance abuse issues, interacting with a child in crisis, connecting the child with help, and how to deal with trauma, substance use, self care and the impact of social media and bullying.

Another training course will take place at the same time and place on Tuesday, April 16.

Register at grundyhealth.com.