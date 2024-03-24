Dwight's Prairie Creek Library announces March events

The Prairie Creek Library, 501 Carriage House Lane, has several free events planned for March, though registration is necessary.

The library will host Brooke Baker from AidensBrook for a Spring Centerpiece Demonstration at 6 p.m. Tuesday. All are welcome to watch this demonstration at no cost. Brooke will be offering flower kits for those who wish to follow along and create their own centerpiece. Kits are $25 and must be paid for in order to lock in a kit. Kits only will be available to the first 25 people. Kits can be purchased at the library by cash or check made out to Brooke Baker. Sign up is required.

I Read Dead People was a successful fall program and this time, library will present an all-new program called I Laugh with Dead People. The players in this program will portray late comedians. The audience gets a chance to try and name those who are being portrayed. This program will take place at 6 p.m. Friday, April 5.

BBQ & Baker will be in the parking lot serving up food from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Anyone is welcome to stop by for lunch or to grab dinner before the show on Friday, April 5.

In celebration of National Library Week during the week of April 8, community members are invited to stop by the library or use JotForms online to register for a Scavenger Hunt. Registration can be done in advance. Lists will be released on Monday, April 8. Judging will take place on Saturday, April 13.

Kids are invited to “Read to Dolly” from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Monday, April 8. Dolly, a golden retriever, will be happy to listen to children work on their reading skills as they take turns reading her a story. No registration is required.

The True Crime Club will meet again at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 11, and will be discussing one of Illinois’ most famous criminals, John Wayne Gacy. This group is open to teens and adults. Each month, club members research a case independently and then come together to discuss the facts and theories of the case. No registration is required.

Flo from Flo’s on Franklin will be at the library at 6 p.m. Monday, April 15, to present Antiques: Trash or Treasure. Flo will talk about how to determine if something is valuable and worth keeping or if it’s something to let go. She also is giving some references that could be used to determine the value of items you own or are considering for purchase. Registration is requested by April 10.

On Thursday, April 18, Chad Sparks from Hager Funeral Home will be at the library at 10 a.m. to present “The Five Advantages of Funeral Pre-Planning: How to Impact Your Family, Finances, and Future.” Guests will enjoy complimentary refreshments and prize giveaways in addition to receiving valuable information.

The next Pop-Up Storytime will take place at 4 p.m. Thursday, April 25, at the Dwight Township High School Band Room. This program is for preschool and grade school children. They will hear a story and then get to touch some of the instruments under the supervision of the band director and some high school band members.

At 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 30, author Ivy Green will present “The Mother Road: How Route 66 Paved the Way.” Ms. Green will talk about the history of Route 66 and how it changed interstate travel. Sign up is requested by April 23.