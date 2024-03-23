March 23, 2024
Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announces St. Patrick’s Day enforcement totals

By Shaw Local News Network
The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday that it made two total DUI arrests over St. Patrick’s Day weekend.

It also issued seven speeding citations, one citation for aggravated fleeing and eluding, one for driving with suspended license and six other citatoins.

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office worked with state and local law enforcement and highway safety partners to enforce the rules of the road over St. Patrick’s day, funded by federal highway safety funds administered by the Illinois Department of Transportation.

