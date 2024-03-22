Sens. Rezin, Tracy seek to create tax credits to offset childcare costs

State Sen. Sue Rezin, R-Morris, said she and Sen. Jil Tracy, R-Carbondale, have filed legislation to enact new state tax credits to help offset some of the costs parents incur for both preschool and childcare, according to a news release Thursday. (Photo provided by Sue Rezin)

The legislation, Senate Bill 2717, was created to address the challenge of rapidly growing costs for parents, the release said. It allows parents or guardians of one or more child with children ages 3 to 5 attending an eligible preschool program in the state to qualify for a tax credit equal to 100% of the costs it takes to send a child to that preschool program up to $1,500 per child.

“Any parent or guardian of a young child will tell you that one of the greatest financial hardships that growing families face is the lack of access to affordable, high-quality preschool and childcare,” Rezin said in a news release. “It is time for our state to ease some of that financial burden that has fallen upon parents and ensure that every child has a chance to access much-needed preschool education.”

Tracy is sponsoring another bill, Senate Bill 3104, which would give parents a state tax credit for each qualifying child on their income taxes to help provide financial relief for those paying for childcare services. Qualifying families would receive a state tax credit equal to 25% of the federal childcare tax credit per child.

“Families throughout Illinois are finding it difficult to make ends meet as high inflation and other economic pressures impact their bottom line. Republican Senators have long been advocates for different plans to lessen the tax burden on Illinoisans,” Tracy said in a news release. “Today, we are renewing our call to provide much-needed relief for Illinoisans who are struggling to keep up with the state’s high cost of living.”