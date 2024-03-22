Illinois State Police seeks public assistance in Grundy County death investigation

The Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 1 seeks the public’s assistance with the investigation surrounding the death of 23-year-old Destiny Dixon of Galesburg.

State police responded at 7:30 p.m. New Years Day to a fatal hit-and-run crash on Interstate 55 near Braceville. A vehicle crashed and rolled over with the driver trapped inside his vehicle. Dixon, a mother of two young daughters, was among multiple people who stopped to help the driver.

She was standing near the rolled vehicle when another motorist drove through the crash scene at a high speed, striking Dixon and another male subject. Dixon died as a result of her injuries.

The driver fled northbound on I-55 and was last seen in the area of the I-55 and Interstate 80 interchange. The vehicle was identified as a 2010 or 2011 Mitsubishi Endeavor. It sustained significant damage to the front left corner, let side headlight and left side mirror.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Sgt. Cary Morin at 77-243-4770 or Grundy County Crime Stoppers at 815-942-6645. A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

A stock photo of a 2010 Mitsubishi Endeavor. (Photo provided by the Illinois State Police)