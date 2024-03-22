March 22, 2024
Grundy County Land Use hosts electronic waste recycling and shredding event April 3

The flyer for the electronics recycling event. (Photo provided by Grundy County Land Use Department)

The Grundy County Land Use Department is hosting an electronic waste recycling and shredding event from 8 a.m. to noon Saturday, April 3 at 1320 Union St., Morris.

Grundy County Residents can have monitors, phones, PDAs, MP3 players, cables, electronics, computer equipment, laptop, printers, computer towers, printers, fax machines, scanners and microwaves recycled for free.

TVs will cost $25 to recycle, and projection TVs cost $50.

For more information, call 815-941-3228 or 815-941-3229 for more information.

