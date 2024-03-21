Run 4 Grundy introduces 5-race 5K series for prizes

Racers take off from the starting line during the Megan's Mission 5K on Saturday. (Michael Urbanec)

Run 4 Grundy has introduced a new five race series where those who compete in each race can connect their medals received in order to create a super medal.

Those who compete in four of the five races will be eligible for additional swag and prize drawings. Those wishing to participate must run in the Anybody 5K on Aug. 17/

The first of these races is the Morris Women’s Club Superhero Run, a family-friendly event where participants can walk, run or stroll on a certified route. This run takes place at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 13.

To register for the Superhero Run, visit https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Morris/2022MorrisSuperheroRun7thAnnual.

The rest of the races will continue throughout the summer, and the series includes the Megan’s Mission 5K on Sept. 14, the Harvest Days 5K on Sept. 21, and the Cornfest 5K on Sept. 28.