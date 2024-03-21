Morris, Channahon partnering for Brisbin Road improvements

A file photo of Brisbin Road between Morris and Channahon. The Morris City Council approved the usage of up to $2 million from the motor fuel tax fund to improve a mile stretch of road south of Interstate 80. (Shaw Media)

The city of Morris approved a resolution to use motor fuel tax dollars for the South Brisbin Road improvement project that will cost $2 million, although the total cost will be split up between Morris, Channahon and the businesses along the road.

Mayor Chris Brown said the project was estimated to cost about $4 million, half of which will be paid for by the state of Illinois.

This project will convert an approximately one mile stretch of Brisbin Road to have curb-and-gutters on the side and stretch over three lanes for more space.

“We’re hoping we can go to bid here in the enxt couple of months, but we have to get some of the other things taken care of on the front-end first,” Brown said.

The road improvements will take place south of Interstate 80, heading south into the dead end at the far southern end of the road.