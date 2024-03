The flyer for Heidi Henry's event in Morris. (Photo provided by Elect Heidi Henry)

Heidi Henry, the Democratic candidate for the Illinois 75th congressional seat, is hosting an “Oh Brother, Where Art Thou” themed fundraiser from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday at the Morris Eagles Club.

The fundraiser will feature bluegrass tunes by The Way High Boys.

Everyone is welcome and tickets are available at the door or on the web at electheidi.com.