Grundy County reports low turnout at the polls on primary day

A representative from the Grundy County Clerk’s office said Tuesday night that it’s not yet official, but it looks like turnout was low on election day in Grundy County.

Grundy County has a total of 34,493 registered voters within its 40 precincts.

[ Here are Grundy County’s unofficial election results for the 2024 primary ]

Contested local elections Tuesday night include a race between John Anderson and Joe Hettel to fill a vacancy in the third judicial district’s appellate court, a race to be the Republican nominee in the 53rd Illinois Congressional District to replace the retiring Tom Bennett, R-Gibson City between Chris Balkema, Susan Wynn Bence, Jesse Faber and Mike Kirkton, and a choose-three Grundy County Board race featuring incumbents Deb Warning, Eric Rasmusson and Joe Schiavone and newcomers Kristopher Koppers and Kristen Koppers.

The Morris Herald-News will update this story as more information on the election comes in.