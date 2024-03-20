City of Morris receives $1.8 million for Calhoun St. bridge project

Morris Mayor Chris Brown announced Monday night that the city has received $1.8 million in funding from the federal government for the Calhoun Street bridge project, which will go toward paying what’s already finished of the projects and adding some needed finishing touches.

Brown said he was notified by 16th District US Congressman Darin Lahood, R-Dunlap, last week the Morris’ request for federal funding was granted.

“We’re pretty excited about that,” Brown said. “One thing to know that I mentioned to our finance committee is that the City of Morris in the last three years is approaching about $23 million in grants. That’s huge.”

Brown said the $1.8 million will reimburse the city on the cost of the bridge for about 80% of the total cost, since the money is earmarked as a 20% match.

“We’re still going through some of that because we’re not completely finished, because we have some railings to put up and some other different things,” Brown said. “It’s not complete, complete, but it’s able to be used with trucks right now.”

The Calhoun Street bridge reopened with a ribbon-cutting on a rainy day back in September.