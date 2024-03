Reservations for the parks in the City of Morris will open Monday, March 1, and pavilions are available for rent from May 1 through Oct. 15.

Those interested can visit Morris City Hall at 700 N. Division St. in Morris to fill out the form or visit morrisil.org/parks-recreation to find the application. There is a $25 fee for residents and a $50 fee for non-residents.

Parks are reserved on a first-come, first-serve basis.