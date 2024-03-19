Morris City Council honors the Morris High School Dance team for state second place finish

The Morris City Council honored the Morris Community High School competitive dance team Monday night for its runner-up finish in the state competition.

Mayor Chris Brown said this group of ladies was led by Coach Megan Post, and finished second in the state of Illinois. They have since went on to compete in the Universe Dance Association competitions in Orlando, where they finished ninth in the nation.

“The City of Morris congratulates you on your incredible season,” Brown said. “I feel like we’re doing this all the time now, which is great. We’re so proud of your accomplishments, what you’ve all done in representing the community as well.”

Morris Varsity Poms has finished as a runner up seven times in its history, and won a state championship in 2022.