Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Middle School announced third quarter honor roll

Mazon-Verona-Kinsman Middle School has announced its honor roll students for the third quarter. Those who have received high honors save received A’s in all core subject areas, while those with honors have received A’s or B’s in all core subject areas.

The following are on the High Honor roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade: Breckin Anderson, Brynlee Hunt, Addison Kilmer, Morgan Starwalt, and Kaydynce Wardlow.

7th Grade: Blake Claypool, and Marlie Lissy, and Ameliah Weber.

6th Grade: Kayla Cole, Cathlynn Collet, Kaylee Duncan, Kenley Kruger, Makenzie Maretta, and Lyla Wilkinson.

5th Grade: Avery Bauer and Hadley Wyble.

The following are on the Honor Roll and received a certificate:

8th Grade: Jaeda Bazik, Grace Biros, Mark Brookman, Bailey Kruger, Brooklyn Sheedy, Alex Spear, Ayden Talsma, Ximena Valenciano, Leah Willis, Gryphon Wills, and Tucker Yard.

7th Grade: Elina Akre, Aiden Davis, Alahnna Hendrickson, Casey Humphrey, Lorenzo Isham, Jeffrey Leonard, Lily Paputsa, Emberlyn Paquette, Macayla Petro, Maggie Pfeifer, Addison Phillips, Braden Skelton, Kendall Slattery, and Ben Theobald.

6th Grade: Jaxsten Bazik, Kherington Coop, Emalee Ferrara, Maisie Hunt, Vincent Moore, Blake Pfeifer, David Sinnott, Wyatt Sobesky, and Jeremiah Valenciano.

5th Grade: Keira Cole, Cash Harford, Paxton Helland, Ebin Nowak, Mia Shouse, Roqi Vought, and Drake Wills.