March 19, 2024
Bone-ified Pet Care hosts 20th annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday

By Shaw Local News Network
The flyer for the Doggie Easter Egg Hunt. (Photo provided by Bone-ified Pet Care)

Bone-ified Pet Care is hosting its 20th annual Doggie Easter Egg Hunt starting at 9:45 a.m. Saturday at Goold Park, 308 Northern Ave., Morris.

Registration is free, and the public is invited to bring out their own dogs to join in the fun. The Easter Bunny will be there from 9:45 a.m. to 11 a.m. for photos, and the Easter egg hunt begins at 10:30 a.m.

Photos with the Easter Bunny cost $5. Participants should bring their own Easter basket to collet eggs for their dog, and all dogs must be on a leash. Waste bags will be provided.

For more information, call 815-545-8751.

