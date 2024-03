Aurelio's Pizza at its new location of 701 Liberty St. in Morris. (Michael Urbanec)

Aurelio’s Pizza in Morris has a new home, moving from its old spot on Route 6 to 701 Liberty St., the former location of the Morris Chop Shop.

It will be open at the new downtown location from 3:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, and 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Sundays.