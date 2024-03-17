Joe Corsello-Carol Prenzler art scholarship applications open

The flyer for the Joe Corsello-Carol Prenzler Art Scholarship. (Photo provided by Grundy Bank)

Grundy Bank announced Wednesday that applications for the Joe Corsello-Carol Prenzler Art Scholarship are now open.

This scholarship will be awarded to a Morris Community High School senior who has or will have completed four semesters or two years of art or ceramics classes and has completed extracurricular art activities who is going into a two-year or four-year college.

Applicants don’t have to be pursuing an art degree. The scholarship is worth $1,000.

Visit https://www.morrishs.org/ to apply before April 12.