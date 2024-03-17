Dolly Parton's Imagination Library comes to Grundy County

The United Way of Grundy County announced Friday that it is now an affiliate of the Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library and is launching the program in Grundy County.

Eligible children ages birth to five who are enrolled in the program receive a free, age-appropriate book mailed to their home each month until age five, regardless of the family’s income.

“The presence of books in the home helps support a child’s academic, social, and emotional development,” reads a Friday news release. “This program aims to engage children in one of the most fundamental skills necessary to succeed in life: Reading!”

The Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program aims to increase early learning and literacy, promotes school readiness, inspires a love of reading, and supports parents in fostering their child’s success.

“We are so excited to launch this program in Grundy County,” said Karen Nall, Executive Director, United Way of Grundy County. “Early learning and education are important pillars of our work and bringing this program to Grundy County will have a lasting impact for years to come.”

In December 2023, an Illinois statewide expansion of this program was announced in order to help increase early learning. This expansion provides for 50% of the costs of this program; leaving the affiliate responsible for raising the remaining costs in order to launch this program in their community.

“Through the generous support of the Grundy-Kendall Regional Office of Education, this program will become a reality for our community,” Nall said “Their commitment to sponsor this program for the first two years is a wonderful gift for the children in our community.”

“The Grundy Kendall Regional Office of Education is thrilled to partner with the United Way of Grundy County in offering this program,” said Chris Mehochko, Superintendent, Grundy-Kendall Regional Office of Education. “We know the importance of instilling a love of reading at an early age, giving kids a head start on developing language skills, increasing vocabulary, and building self-confidence. Reading also opens up a world of imagination and creativity. We hope giving kids this early advantage will foster a passion for reading that will stay with them for life.”

Currently, there is an estimated 3,103 children, age 5 and younger, in Grundy County. In order to ensure this program sustains in the future, United Way of Grundy County welcomes additional sponsors to partner in its effort to increase early learning and promote school readiness. For just $30 per child per year, together we can help children thrive and our community prosper.

To learn more about the Grundy County Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library program, including how families can enroll their children or how to support the program, visit www.UWGrundy.org/programs.