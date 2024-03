The flyer for the Families of Faith Easter Egg Hunt on March 30. (Photo provided by Families of Faith Church)

The Families of Faith Church, 224466 W. Eames St. in Channahon, is hosting its 21st annual Easter Egg Hunt at 11 a.m. Saturday, March 30.

Lunch and registration begins at 11 a.m. and the Easter Egg Hunt starts a noon.