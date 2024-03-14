Grundy County Sheriff’s Office warns against drunk driving this St. Patrick’s Day

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to anyone who plans on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend to have a plan for transportation if they plan on drinking.

The sheriff’s office is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and IDOT for a traffic safety campaign.

“St. Patrick’s Day can be a dangerous one on America’s roads due to increased alcohol consumption and drunk driving,” reads a Friday news release. “There were 272 lives lost in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday between 2017 and 2021.”

Those celebrating should keep safety in mind and when it’s time to leave, ensure they have a sober designated driver. The sheriff’s office also said that walking sober can also be dangerous, so those walking should have a sober friend walk home with them.

It also offers these tips:

- Drunk or high doesn’t matter, and it’s never ok to drive impaired.

- Contact law enforcement if another driver on the road is impaired.

- Those with a friend who is about to drive impaired, take their keys and plan to get them home safely.

- Always buckle up.