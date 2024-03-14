March 14, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsElectionThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Grundy County Sheriff’s Office warns against drunk driving this St. Patrick’s Day

By Shaw Local News Network
Grundy County Sheriff's Office

Grundy County Sheriff's Office (Michael Urbanec)

The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office issued a warning to anyone who plans on celebrating St. Patrick’s Day this weekend to have a plan for transportation if they plan on drinking.

The sheriff’s office is teaming up with the Illinois State Police and IDOT for a traffic safety campaign.

“St. Patrick’s Day can be a dangerous one on America’s roads due to increased alcohol consumption and drunk driving,” reads a Friday news release. “There were 272 lives lost in drunk-driving crashes over the St. Patrick’s Day holiday between 2017 and 2021.”

Those celebrating should keep safety in mind and when it’s time to leave, ensure they have a sober designated driver. The sheriff’s office also said that walking sober can also be dangerous, so those walking should have a sober friend walk home with them.

It also offers these tips:

- Drunk or high doesn’t matter, and it’s never ok to drive impaired.

- Contact law enforcement if another driver on the road is impaired.

- Those with a friend who is about to drive impaired, take their keys and plan to get them home safely.

- Always buckle up.

Morris
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois