Grundy County Historical Society program features letters from WW1 YMCA Canteen volunteer

The Grundy County Historical Society and Museum is hosting its next program at 7 p.m. Tuesday, March 26 at the museum, 510 W. Illinois Ave. featuring a presentation from Barb Boma, who will be reading letters from her great grandmother, Edith Smith Harrison.

Smith Harrison was a YMCA Canteena volunteer during WW1, and Boma’s grandmother, Ruth Huseby, made typed out copies of the hand-written letters for her grandchildren.

Boma will be sharing the contents of these letters as part of her presentation.

Smith Harrison was born Aug. 30, 1874 and graduated from Hedding College, becoming a lawyer and forming the Smith, Smith and Smith law firm. She volunteered as a YMCA canteen worker during WW1 at the age of 43, and she was a speaker at the Victory Festival in Morris Oct. 1-4, 1919. She passed away at the age of 91 in 1965.