Grundy County Board approves $328,014 purchase of a snowplow

The Grundy County Board approved the purchase of a $328,014 snowplow Tuesday night, which came in under the budgeted $340,000.

Highway Engineer Eric Gibson said the county’s current plows are around the 11-year-old mark, and they’ve been rebuilt several times and are now starting to show the wear and tear.

“They’re starting to bend and flex,” Gibson said. “We’re starting to see cracking.”

Gibson said this truck will replace the trucks bought right after 2007 fire, but the county will keep one truck as a spare since the county just put a significant amount of money into it due to the main lift going out.

“The intent was to be on a 10-year rotation,” Gibson said. “That was with the older trucks with a steel body, steel frame and steel rims. We’re probably gonna be able to push those out further now by going to stainless, which is the maintenance and our abilities to wash in our bay in the shop.”

The trucks that came in around 2009 and 2010 didn’t have a bay to be kept in, so the washing wasn’t happening.