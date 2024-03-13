Grundy County Board approves $740,000 for work on Grand Ridge Road bridges

The Grundy County Board approved a bundle of three projects costing $740,000 for work on Grand Ridge Road bridges on Tuesday, which has been approved by IDOT and will be paid for using federal money.

County Engineer Eric Gibson said bundling these three projects together saved the county between 15% and 20%, shrinking down the working days from 160 to around 90.

“Getting one mobilization, one traffic control setup means we should be able to see a 15% to 20% savings,” Gibson said. “We’ve seen that on the engineering side of things, as well.”

Gibson said this project is approved through three ordinances, the first approving the $740,000, the second appropriating $450,000 in funding as a resolution for improvement through the Illinois Highway Code, and the third appropriating $360,000 in motor fuel tax funding for the project.

“I understand that the $450,000 and the $360,000 is over the $740,000, but it puts us in a place to where if the contract was to come in at $1.9 million or higher, we won’t be coming back here for approval and it won’t slow down the bidding process,” Gibson said. “Obviously, we’re not going to spend more than we need to but it avoids a 45-day delay if we have to come back for a second resolution.”

Gibson said it the project is budgeted within the county’s five year plan.