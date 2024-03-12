Saratoga students open with “Matilda” on Friday

The cast of Saratoga Elementary performs the opening to their spring play, "Matilda." (Michael Urbanec)

The junior high students at Saratoga Elementary begin their performances of “Matilda” at 7 p.m. this Friday and again Saturday, with a 2 p.m. matinee on Sunday at the Jacob R. Perry Performing Arts Center, 4040 N Division St, Morris.

The students have been working on the play for the last couple of months, learning their lines and their roles before their rehearsals. It’s the first time on stage for many of them, but the main cast is now in either their second or third play.

“It’s been a great process because the three of us started way back in October and November deciding on a show, so we created our camaraderie way back then,” said vocal instructor Kim Struck. “We narrowed it down to five shows, then three, and then realized ‘Matilda’ was pretty unanimous.”

Matilda's father realizes that he now has green hair. (Michael Urbanec)

“Matilda” has a lot of what makes theater fun. Stella Wright, who plays Lavender, said she’s looking forward to the big song-and-dance numbers that involve most of the cast.

“Songs like ‘Revolting Children,’ we all come together and do one big number together,” Wright said. “It’s really fun.”

Struck said the play’s come together as a collaboration with her, second grade teacher Mackenzie Eber and Band Director Shauntia Mettlin. Eber is in charge of the choreography, and she said this is her first time choreographing for theater.

“The kids have been so fun with it, and I didn’t know many of these kids coming into it,” Eber said. “I feel like we just connected really quick because of the dancing, and it’s been really cool to see.”

Matilda is lectured by her father during Saratoga Elementary's rehearsal of its spring play, "Matilda." (Michael Urbanec)

The kids are more excited than nervous, and ‘Matilda’ is a play they said is every bit as fun as their production of ‘Shrek’ from last year.

“It’s a lot like last year still,” said Abby Borchers, who plays Matilda. “It’s still a musical. It’s different with the characters we play, but we have the same process of getting there and getting ready.”

Struck said that, as a teacher, they believe in the the power of kids, their enthusiasm, creativity and positive spirit. She knows the kids can do great things, and that’s what “Matilda” is all about.

Matilda, played by Abby Borchers, sings and poses while rehearsing for Saratoga Elementary's spring play, "Matilda." (Michael Urbanec)

This will be Struck’s last show after seven plays at Saratoga and several more when she taught at Immaculate Conception school.

“I just don’t it to end,” Struck said. “I know it will, and there’s some some that are very emotional.”

Struck said there’s a song called “When I Grow Up” that’s a sign of hope, with the kids dreaming about what they want to be and what they’re going to do.

Mittlin was in the middle of gathering the kids for their rehearsal, and while every show brings its added jitters the week of production, she said the kids are doing great with the material and ‘Matilda’ might end up being the favorite. She’s especially happy to do a play that hasn’t been done much in the Morris-area.

“Matilda” has 32 students cast after having over 50 students audition, and the crew handling the staging and lighting is entirely made up of students.

Those interested in tickets for “Matilda” can visit https://saratoga.ludus.com/index.php.