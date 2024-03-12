Grundy Bank's Herman graduates from Future Leaders Alliance program

Brittany Herman, Commercial Banking Specialist at Grundy Bank, has graduated from the Future Leaders Alliance program offered through the Illinois Bankers Association, making it official last weekend during its conference last weekend in East Peoria.

The Future Leaders Alliance program is a 14-month leadership initiative designed to foster the professional growth and development of emerging leaders within the banking industry.

Throughout the program, Herman engaged in training sessions covering a range of topics, including Leadership and Influence, Team Building, Coaching, Service Leadership, Collaboration Skills, Financial Marketing, Personal Branding, Legislative Process, Presentation Skills, Accounting for Bankers, Asset Liability Management, Regulatory Hot Topics, Cyber Security, and more.

As part of their commitment to community engagement. Herman also dedicated time to local community service projects to promote financial literacy and empower individuals to make informed financial decisions.

“We are thrilled to congratulate Brittany Herman on their successful completion of the Future Leaders Alliance program,” said Callan Stapleton, President of the Illinois Bankers Education Services. “This program was created to support our industry leaders and grow the industry, and we are proud to be able to offer this opportunity to our membership.”

For more information on Grundy Bank, visit grundy.bank.