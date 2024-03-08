Minooka High School inducts students into Spanish, French National Honor Societies

Minooka Community High School inducted 20 students into the Spanish National Honor Society and four students into the French National Honor Society on Wednesday.

Spanish teacher Senor Rick Undesser sponsored students to join these organizations that recognize outstanding students of Spanish and French, and bring awareness to the study of world languages while promoting service in the school and community.

Students inducted include seniors Lauren Oxley, Rafael San Pedro, Kennedi Thomas, Joel Vargas, and Ryan Veleker and juniors Marisol Carbajal, Elizabeth Frazier, Veronica Grey, Taya Gummerson, Ayden Hollingsworth, Marina Hristov, Sam Hulick, Jocelyn Morales, Tony Munoz, Jaisin Ramirez, Ayden Ransford, Arianna Rodriguez, Tlanextli Sanchez, Marianne Thomas, and Leona Trevino.

Students inducted into the French National Honor Society include juniors Courteney Cranston, Evan Lundeen, Alexis Olsen, and Samya Sehwail.

To be inducted, students must be a junior or senior with three semesters of an A grade or higher in French or Spanish, with one semester of an A grade in an Honors-level course. Students must also be currently taking Honors-level three, four, or AP level courses, as well as committed to continue their study the next school year. They must also be active in their involvement or the organizations.