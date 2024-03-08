Local businesses, entrepreneurs honored at GEDC, Grundy Chamber dinner

Representatives from Grundy County, the Will County Governmental League, Morris, Minooka, Channahon, Coal City, Diamond, Mazon and Dwight accept the Partnership Award. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

A record number of 450 people crowded into Jennifer’s Garden for the annual Grundy Economic Development Commission and Grundy County Chamber of Commerce dinner Wednesday night to see their peers honored for the hard work they did in 2023.

This was the Grundy Economic Development Commission and Grundy County Chamber’s first year moving the event to Jennifer’s Garden, which allowed them to have more attendees for their largest event of the year. The dinner was attended by 170 more guests than last year.

“The growth of this event is a credit to the strength of our business community and the support Grundy County shows for its local businesses. We are thrilled to have been able to celebrate our award winners with such a large crowd,” Christna Van Yperen, Chamber President & CEO said.

The first award given by the GEDC was the Partnership Award, which was given to the seven cities, Grundy County and Will County Governmental League for their work in executing the Grundy Moves Transportation plan, which will be finalized at the end of March.

“This important plan came together thanks to the leadership and cooperation of man,” said GEDC President and CEO Nancy Norton. “The team consisted of Eric Gibson at Grundy County and the communities of Channahon, Coal City, Diamond, Dwight, Mazon, Minooka and Morris. Seven communities and the county worked nearly two years to make this project happen from funding to final report. Thank you for your spirit of cooperation and vision.”

Representatives from each community accepted the award.

Representatives from Acosta Fence accept the Welcome to Grundy County Award from the Grundy Economic Development Commission. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

The Welcome to Grundy County Award went to Acosta Fence, owned by Rosalio Acosta, who has recently moved into Morris. Acosta specializes in commercial fencing, but he’ll also do residential fencing. Acosta has a full-service line of products including electronic gates, keypads, heavy fencing and more.

The GEDC Business of the Year went to Ayers Electric, a company that’s been around over 100 years in Grundy County since it was started by Chick Ayers. Bill Shannon purchased the company and his sons Steve and Don took over the business in the 1990s. The third generation of the family too over around eight years ago, with Wes Shannon becoming the owner.

“Ayers Electric gives of their time and talent to community projects like the downtown decorative lights, skate park, and many of our favorites, like the infrastructure for the Christmas snowflakes in Chapin Park,” Norton said. “Another specialty of Ayers, although I’m not sure it’s his favorite, is working on the 125 plus year old buildings in downtown Morris. It’s always a mystery what they might find in these old buildings, but Ayers is up for the challenge.”

Representatives from Ayers Electric accept the Business of the Year Award from the Grundy Economic Development Commission. (Photo provided by the Grundy County Chamber of Commerce)

Shannon accepted the award, and said he has a great group of guys and a secretary who keeps everything organized so they can focus on doing good work.

The Grundy County Chamber awarded its Business of the Year award to Midwest Sign Works, owned by Ray and Rose Grossi since they started it out of their home in 1985.

Ray said he and his wife never really thought of themselves as business people, but they grew up in Morris and love the community, and they’ve hung on since they started and now it’s been nearly 40 years.

“We feel blessed that we’ve been able to make a living in a home town that we both grew up in, that we love and support,” Ray said. “It’s just been a blessing, so to get this is truly an honor.”

Ray said he’s the type to fly by the seat of his pants, while Rose holds them together.

“We see the impact of Ray and Rose everywhere, not only through the work of their business, but through their dedication to the community,” Van Yperen said. “The traditional Grundy County Corn Fest buttons are designed and donated by Midwest; they are now a driving force behind Morris’ Annual Liberty Arts Festival, Ray was an intricate part of creating the City of Morris’s new brand, and Ray and Rose are some of the founding members of The Exhibit Fine Arts Center & Gallery in Morris. The arts center is celebrating 8 years and is a place for artists of all varieties and ages to showcase and express their talent.”

The Entrepreneur of the Year award went to Sarah Beach, owner of the Sunshine Garden Center.

Beach’s father started the Sunshine Garden Center in Diamond 47 years ago, and Van Yperen said Beach’s business still thrives today because of her leadership and innovation.

“Sunshine and Sarah survived the loss of her dad, one recession, two tornadoes, two major road projects and COVID,” Van Yperen said. “Any one of these events would drive some to close their doors, and rightfully so. But not Sarah. The setbacks drove her.”

Beach said she once saw someone refer to entrepreneurs as someone who jumped off a cliff and built a plane on the way down, which she feels is accurate to her business.

“The instruction manual for small business is written for big businesses, so I need people in my corner that are willing ot rewrite the rules, read between the lines and come up with a plan G, and pick me up when I hit that wall,” Beach said.

Beach thanked the people who have helped her navigate projects and come up with new ideas, and she thanked her daughter, who helps out at every turn.

The Chamber’s Organization of the Year was awarded to Illinois Valley Industry, an organization that provides day services and residential programs for adults with disabilities. Today, it has five buildings for its day work programs and independent residential living programs for its clients.

“Executive Director Stephanie Kessler emphasizes that people with disabilities want everything you want and want to do everything you do,” said Chamber Board Chair Megan Borchers. “They want to be part of a community, have a safe place to live, have friends, go to church, the gym, the movies, shop in local stores and meet new people. IVI helps them to accomplish all of this and more.”

Kessler was accompanied by Esmeralda, one of the people who has a job through Illinois Valley Industries. Kessler said over 80% of the staff resides in Grundy County, and in the last 18 months, clients have engaged in community activites at restaurants and businesses, participated in recreational activities and attended festivals and sporting events more than 463 times. She highlighted the work done by IVI’s vocational program.

“In the last 10 years, 2.5 million pieces have either been assembled or packaged for one vocational contract that ships products worldwide,” Kessler said. “In the last six years, we’ve manufactured, packaged, assembled and inspected 11,000 pieces of highway safety products for our highway safety contract with the state of Illinois.”

The Chamber of Commerce’s Ambassador of the Year award went to Kaylea Mann of Old National Bank. Ambassadors serve as a liaison between the businesses that make up the Chamber members and the staff of the Chamber of Commerce. Mann was given the award for going above and beyond in her duties.

“A big part of Old National’s mission, values and, most importantly, focus derives from community and being part of such an organization fills my cup. It allows me to spread my wings and create a new young professionals group and work.”

Mann has helped start the Morris Roteract Club, a young professionals division of the Morris Rotary Club.

Mann thanked her family for supporting her goals, and she said she’s lucky to call everyone in the chamber her friends.