West Side Park closed for renovations and upgrades

The skate park at West Side Park in Morris days before the start of construction. (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris announced that West Side Park will be closed starting Monday, March 18 for improvements and upgrades to the park.

Morris was awarded a $600,000 Open Space Land Acquisition and Development grant back in March 2023 for the upgrades, which will total around $1.2 million with the city’s matching of grant funds.

“We are excited to break ground on West Side Park and start this transformation,” said Mayor Chris Brown. “This is yet another step in the process of bringing our parks up to an acceptable level which our community deserves.”

Brown thanked the city council and parks committee for their support in getting the grant money to make the changes a reality. He also thanked Community Affairs Director Stan Knudson for his effortsi n putting the grant application together and for being part of the overall parks plan.

West Side park will feature an additional ball diamond, pickleball courts, new playground equipment, bean bag courts, a picnic pavilion, and a completely redesigned skate park. Construction will start after the park closes and should be finished in early 2025.

For more information, visit https://morrisil.org/parks-recreation/ or call Knudson at 815-585-7441.