Morris City Council approves 4% raise for mayor, city clerk

The Morris City Council approved a 4% pay raise for Mayor Chris Brown and City Clerk Lori Werden Monday night on a vote of six to two.

Alderman Jim Black and Alex Clubb voted against the measure, although they agreed Brown and Werden’s raise isn’t the part of the ordinance they were objecting to: It also included a stipend increase for alderman and committee members from $25 to $40.

Brown said this is the first time the stipend has been raised since 2011. The salary for alderman will remain the same.

“I can’t in good conscience increase the stipend aldermen receive for committee meetings,” Brown said. “I campaigned against increasing the pay of aldermen, so I cannot support this. I’m an alderman because I want to help the city of Morris, and I want to give back to the community. It’s not for the money.”

Black said he supports increasing the salary for the mayor and the city clerk, as these are full time positions and the recommended raises are aligned with what employees in other departments receive.

“The finance committee came up with this and decided to go with the 4% raise,” Brown said. “They talked amongst themselves and that’s what they decided to do.”

Brown said this raise falls in line with the contracts the city has negotiated with the police department, public works, and administrative workers. The mayor’s salary is currently $110,689 per year and the city clerk’s salary is $96,422.