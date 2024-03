Grundy County Health Department will hold two CPR and Stop the Bleed training sessions from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 14 and 28, 2024 at Grundy County Administration Building, 1320 Union Street in Morris. (Graphic provided by Grundy County Health Department)

Grundy County Health Department will hold two CPR and Stop the Bleed training sessions from 8 a.m. to noon Thursday, March 14 and 28 at Grundy County Administration Building, 1320 Union Street in Morris.

The cost of each session is $5. Register today at grundyhealth.com.