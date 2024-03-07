Coal City United Methodist hosts trivia Sunday, April 7

Coal City United Methodist Church at 6805 E. McArdle Road is hosting a Trivia Afternoon from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, April 7.

The public is invited for multiple rounds of trivia, a nacho bar and non-alcoholic beverages. Table participants are encouraged to dress in costume or have a theme, and a prize will be awarded to the team with the best theme.

The table that wins the trivia contest will also receive a prize. Registration for a table is $160, which is $20 per person for a table of eight. Forms are available by contacting the church office at 815-634-8670.

Doors open at 12 p.m. and trivia begins at 1 p.m. Proceeds go toward the summer’s youth mission trips. The deadline for registration is Monday, April 1.