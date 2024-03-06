Morris approves zoning change in preparation for fire station opening

The new Morris Fire Station at 200 Armstrong St. after the end of the work day Monday before the City Council meeting. (Michael Urbanec)

The Morris Fire Department will soon be operating out of its new location at 200 Armstrong St., and the Morris City Council approved a zoning change from B-2 to B-3 Monday evening.

Mayor Chris Brown said this change came at the behest of the fire department.

The Morris Herald-News reported in early February that construction on the building is nearing completion, and it should be ready for the Morris Fire Department to move in by the first part of spring.

The new Morris fire station is a $5 million project that will have a viewing area for its 1868 Steamer fire truck and 1927 American LaFrance fire truck, both of which will be visible from a gallery displaying pieces of Morris Fire Department history. The outside is covered by decorative bricks, reminiscent to a historic downtown fire station.

The new fire station features a kitchen and day room, seven bedrooms, a shower space, workout room, bell tower, lobby space and more.