Minooka senior Sarah Short named Channahon-Minooka Rotary Student of the Month

Minooka Community High School Senior Sarah Short has been named the Channahon-Minooka Rotary Club’s Student of the Month for March.

Short maintains a 4.26 GPA on the 4.0 scale, and she has been on the high honor roll for seven straight semesters. She’s the current president of the National Honor Society, and has participated as an athletic trainer and Student Athletic Activity Leadership Team member. She has also had Diversity, Equity and Inclusion training, served as both President and Vice President of the Student Council, and was part of the class committee for all four years. Short also coordinates the Orchesis Dance Company event, is a group leader with Connections Crew, a volunteer with the Interact Club, and is a member of the tennis team.

Outside of school, she volunteers at Feed My Starving Children with her family and she also visits residents at Alden Courts of Shorewood, a local skilled memory care nursing facility.

Trevor Shields, her nominating teacher, said Short genuinely cares about making Minooka Community High School a better place for herself and her peers.

“She conducts herself with integrity and is a true example of what being a leader is,” Shields said.

Matt Marino, a co-nominating teacher, said Short is empathetic and caring, and it takes just a five minute conversation to understand why she deserves the award.

“I feel giving back to my community is rewarding and strengthens personal values,” Short said. “Without this opportunity to serve my community, I would not have had the privilege to broaden my perspective of the world. By surrounding myself with people who want tobetter the world instills a sense of pride that manifests into other areas of my life like my dedication to school and my future.”

Short plans on majoring in occupational therapy at the University of Missouri.