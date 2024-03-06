Minooka High School students earn Director Awards from GAVC

The three GAVC Director Award winners, Gavin Norris, Destiny Taylor, and John Ihde. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

Three Minooka Community High School Students, John Ihde, Gaven Norris and Destiny Taylor, have been presented with Director Awards for outstanding performance in class at the Grundy Area Vocational Center.

Ihde attends the GAVC for its fire science program, and Norris attends for the automotive program. Taylor takes part in the criminal justice program.

Director Award winners are presented with a prize package and have their names and photographs displayed at the GAVC for the duration of the school year.

The GAVC offers students the ability to explore potential careers, promoting academic excellence and lifelong learning among its students by addressing the integration of core academic skills, classroom instruction, hands-on laboratory instruction, work-based learning, personal and leadership development, and relationships with partners.

For information on the GAVC, visit gavc-il.org.