Morris recognizes Elise West, its first female Eagle Scout

The City of Morris recognized Elise West from Scouts BSA Troop 808, during its Monday meeting, as she's the city's first girl to achieve the rank of Eagle Scout. West is pictured here with Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes (left) and Morris Mayor Chris Brown (right). (Michael Urbanec)

The City of Morris honored Eagle Scout Elise West on Monday as the city’s first girl to achieve the rank as part of Scouts BSA Troop 808.

West built two different dryers for firefighter gear for the Morris Fire Department, which helps the firefighters dry out their gear after fighting fires.

“When they’re battling fires, they go into contaminated areas,” West said. “Their gear collects cancer-causing elements and when they wash it, it gets rid of those elements, helping keep our firefighters much healthier.”

Morris Fire Chief Tracey Steffes said the dryers get used every day, and they’re something department actually looked at purchasing before she built them herself.

He said one will be going inside the new firehouse and he regularly gets comments from visitors asking where they came from.