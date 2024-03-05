Morris Hospital Foundation offers healthcare scholarships

The Morris Hospital Foundation is offering scholarships to students who are pursuing an education in healthcare, encouraging education in any health-related course while producing more healthcare providers in the local community.

Scholarships include the $1,000 Carol Harrington Endowed Morris Hospital Foundation Scholarship and the $1,000 Relucio Family Healthcare Scholarship, which will be awarded to student pursuing an undergraduate education in a healthcare related field. Applicants must be accepted into or currently enrolled in a hospital-related healthcare curriculum at an accredited college, university, or vocational/technical school and reside in one of the following zip codes: 60407, 60408, 60410, 60416, 60420, 60424, 60437, 60444, 60447, 60450, 60470, 60474, 60479, 60481, 60541, 61341, 61350 and 61360.

The Betty J. Sterritt Endowed Fund for Nursing Scholarship awards up to $4,000 over a two-year period to a student who currently resides in or is from Grundy County, is currently enrolled in coursework leading to a nursing degree, and intends to serve as a nurse at a healthcare facility in Grundy County after their education is completed.

Applications for the Carol Harrington, Relucio Family and Betty J. Sterritt scholarships are available on the hospital website by going to www.morrishospital.org/scholarships. Students can apply for as many scholarships as they would like by checking the appropriate boxes on the scholarship application.

The Morris Hospital Foundation also offers the Hugo Avalos Endowed Scholarship, which awards up to $5,000 to a student who has been accepted into or is currently enrolled in an accredited medical school, nurse practitioner, or physician’s assistant program. Applicants must be or have been a resident of Illinois. For a copy of the Hugo Avalos scholarship application, contact Morris Hospital Auxiliary and Foundation Officer Hannah Wehrle at hwehrle@morrishospital.org or 815-705-7021.

Completed applications for all scholarships must be postmarked by April 19, 2024. Scholarship winners will be announced in May. For information, call the Morris Hospital Foundation at 815-705-7021.