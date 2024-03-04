Community Pulse: Reflecting on Minooka’s environmental success

Conservation Foundation Partner of the Year

Minooka’s commitment to conservation stems back many years and continues to grow. The Conservation Foundation, based in Naperville but active in several northeastern Illinois counties, was founded in 1972 and has already helped preserve over 35,000 acres of open space across DuPage, Kane, Kendall, and Will Counties. The Village is proud to announce that in February the Conservation Foundation awarded Minooka the 2024 Conservation Partner of the Year award. The two agencies have forged a strong and lasting relationship over the years, initially partnering to double the size of downtown’s Veterans Memorial Park. The dismantling of a former excavating yard provided the additional land for the expansion, demonstrating how repurposed land, as well as greenfields, can serve as valuable park and green space. Most recently, the Conservation Foundation and the Village collaborated to preserve an additional five acres of land near Aux Sable Springs Park, protecting a large corridor of wetlands and woodlands.

Mayor Ric Offerman and Village Trustee Terry Houchens, chairman of the Parks and Recreation committee, accepted the award on behalf of the Village. Under their leadership, Village staff has been provided the inspiration and the tools to seek out further conservation opportunities. Minooka’s partnership with the Conservation Foundation is special, and the Village is grateful for their commitment to conservation and support of the community.

Looking ahead, the Village will again team up with the Conservation Foundation this Spring for their annual rain barrel event. The Conservation Foundation is selling rain barrels for $69.50. The first 25 Minooka residents, who pay Village water fees, to purchase a rain barrel through this program are eligible for a $10 subsidy. Pick up will occur on Earth Day, Monday April 22, 2024, at the Minooka Public Works Department at 608 Twin Rail Drive. Please call the Minooka Public Works Department at (815) 467-8868 for more information.

The trail at Aux Sable Springs Park, 2579 Holt Rd, Minooka. (Michael Urbanec)

OSLAD Grant

The same month the Village accepted the award for the Conservation Foundation’s Partner of the Year, the Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced its grant winners for the Open Space Land Acquisition and Development (OSLAD) program. OSLAD assists communities in funding land acquisition and development for park projects and other outdoor recreational activities. Minooka received a grant of $600,000 to implement most of its Phase 2 plans for Aux Sable Springs Park. Phase 2 improvements include a splash pad, two pavilions, pickle ball courts, additional trails, fitness stations, and potentially a fourth baseball field. This project was one of 111 local parks in the state to receive grant money and the only recipient in both Grundy and Kendall Counties. The Village is excited to continue investing in Aux Sable Springs and offering the community an expansive park with numerous amenities.

The playground at Aux Sable Springs Park, 2579 Holt Rd, Minooka. (Michael Urbanec)

Waste Water Treatment Plant Solar Farm

The Village of Minooka recently worked with Verde Solutions to construct a 1,040-kW solar energy system. The solar panels, located on 1.25 acres of previously unused Village property, will power one hundred percent of the Village’s wastewater treatment plant’s energy needs. The Village did not incur any costs for construction but will, in fact, save an estimated $533,000 over the span of the 25-year power purchase agreement. Verde solutions, who maintains the site, has planted a number of evergreens and overstory trees that will screen more than 70% of the panels. The project has turned out to be a win-win for the Village, as it will save a substantial amount of taxpayer money while simultaneously reducing the Village’s carbon footprint.

Village Cleanup Day

The Villages of Channahon and Minooka will partner again for this year’s Cleanup Day. You are welcome to join your fellow residents and keep our communities beautiful by cleaning up trash in our parks and alongside our roads. The event will take place Saturday May 4, 2024 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Volunteers will meet at Minooka Village Hall, 121 E. McEvilly Road, to receive gloves, trash bags, and a map with their designated cleanup area. Lunch will be provided afterwards in the Community Room back at Village Hall. If you would like to participate, please RSVP to jeff.lind@minooka.com by Monday April 29. Thank you to Grainger of Minooka for sponsoring our efforts.