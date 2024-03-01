Grundy County Law Enforcement Managers Association seeking applicants for scholarships

The Grundy County Law Enforcement Managers Association is offering four scholarship opportunities for $500 each, and the deadline to apply is Friday, April 19.

These four scholarships are for people that have graduated high school, who are either currently enrolled in college or will be enrolled in university full time in the 2024-25 school year.

The Grundy County Law Enforcement Managers Association would prefer applicants be entering college to obtain a criminal justice or law enforcement degree.

Any questions can be directed to Coal City Police Chief Christopher Harseim at 815-643-8533. For a link to the .pdf of the application visit the Grundy County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/GrundyCountySheriff.