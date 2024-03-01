March 01, 2024
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsThe SceneeNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred MilesGames and Puzzles

Easterseals hosts 29th Celebration of Giving Telethon on March 9

By Shaw Local News Network

Heroes West at 1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet.

Easterseals is hosting its 29th anniversary of the Celebration of Giving Telethon from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Heroes West, 1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet.

The telethon is an opportunity for Easterseals to share its success stories, introduce client-family ambassadors and staff, and recognize donors and supporters while enjoying live music.

Those interested in joining can either attend in person at Heroes West, watch live at joliet.easterseals.com or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastersealsjoliet.

Proceeds benefit children with disabilities and special needs and their families. For information, call 815-725-2194.

MorrisJolietWill CountyNonprofitsFundraiser
Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network

Shaw Local News Network provides local news throughout northern Illinois