Easterseals hosts 29th Celebration of Giving Telethon on March 9

Easterseals is hosting its 29th anniversary of the Celebration of Giving Telethon from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 9, at Heroes West, 1530 Commerce Lane, Joliet.

The telethon is an opportunity for Easterseals to share its success stories, introduce client-family ambassadors and staff, and recognize donors and supporters while enjoying live music.

Those interested in joining can either attend in person at Heroes West, watch live at joliet.easterseals.com or visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/eastersealsjoliet.

Proceeds benefit children with disabilities and special needs and their families. For information, call 815-725-2194.