Meals on Wheels announces grand openings for “Dine Around Town” at Maria’s Ristorante and Weits Café

Meals on Wheels will be hosting grand openings at noon Thursday at Maria’s Ristorante, 1591 N. Division St. and at 3 p.m. Thursday at Weits Café, 213 Liberty St, celebrating its “Dine Around Town” partnership.

“Dine Around Town” is a partnership of local restaurants with the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association, the Meals on Wheels Foundation of Northern Illinois, and funded in part by Age Guide of Northeastern Illinois. Maria’s Ristorante and Weits Café will offer some of their menu items adapted to meet nutritional requirements for older adults.

Maria’s Ristorante and Weits Café are long-time Morris businesses serving local favorites. Maria’s menu options for “Dine Around Town include chicken Parmesan, chicken Marsala, spaghetti carbonara with bacon-pancetta, spaghetti Bolognese, four-cheese fettuccine Alfredo, shrimp risotto with scampi and asparagus pancetta, chicken Caesar salad, and a Julienne salad of ham, turkey, and Swiss, American, and Provolone cheeses. Meals are also served with a soup of the day and fruit.

Weits Café's menu includes a wide variety of options, including an avocado toast breakfast, chicken Parmesan, a quarter-pound Polish sausage, turkey and fried chicken dinners, spaghetti with a quarter-pound hand-crafted meatball, and a chicken Caesar salad wrap for a lighter option.

Meals on Wheels has an office at Saratoga Towers, 1700 Newton Dr., where new clients can register and current clients can reload their cards for monthly meals on special days each month, typically the first Monday and second Tuesday. Meals can be used any time during the month or any time up to Sept. 2024.

Registration is required as space is limited. Those interested in registering can visit http://tinyurl.com/3sjbcs9s or call Outreach Coordinator Elizabeth Bowman at 331-701-6505. Those interested in joining the Meals of Wheels program can call 815-941-1590 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday. The suggested donation is $6 per meal.

The Meals on Wheels Foundation is a donation-based non-profit serving those age 60 and older, and their spouses and caregiver. Nobody is ever turned away if unable or unwilling to pay. All meals meet U.S. federal standards for nutrition for older adults, and the menu has been reviewed and approved by a licensed dietitian with AgeGuide, the state area agency on aging. With the Community Nutrition Network and Senior Services Association, Meals on Wheels provides home-delivered meals in Grundy County five days a week, weekend meals, shelf-stable meals twice a year, and meals at local restaurants through partnerships. Meals on Wheels has cafés in Morris, Minooka, Mazon, Coal City and Diamond.