Elevate Real Estate is hosting a free family event from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday in Kiwanis Park, 1680 Walden Crescent, creating a place for kids to go after getting out of school for a half day.

There will be free hot cocoa from Alpine Coffee Bar, games for the kids, a snowman building contest and a snowball fight, even if there’s no real snow on the ground.

Elevate Real Estate very well could get the real snow needed, however: Morris could receive an inch of snow overnight.