Minooka High School girls bowling team finishes second in state

The Minooka Community High School girls bowling team celebrates a second place finish in the IHSA state championships last weekend. (Photo provided by Minooka Community High School)

The Minooka Community High School varsity girls bowling team finished its season last week, landing in second place for the entire state of Illinois.

The team competed at the 2024 IHSA Bowling State Championships at the Cherry Bowl in Rockford on Friday, Feb. 16 and Saturday, Feb. 17.

Of the 24 teams that participated, Minooka finished the day Friday in third place and were one of 12 teams to qualify for Saturday’s finals. The team bowled well enough Saturday to finish the tournament in second place. Senior Annie Honsik averaged 211.5 points per game during the tournament, the sixth highest score overall of tournament participants. Jenna Ritchie averaged 208.8 points per game during the tournament and junior Kaylee McNab averaging 207.6 points per game during the tournament. This was enough to earn all three of them All-State recognition.

“The team really believed that we were going to be successful,” said Coach Frank Yudzentis. “I think we surprised a lot of people for how well we bowled during the two-day event. I can’t express how proud we are of this group and the positive leadership of the seniors on this team. What a way to end your career. It was a lot of fun.”

Coach Mickey Resnder said he’s proud of the girls for their achievements.

“Their ability to make spares and bowl together as a team is what eventually separated them into the second place trophy,” Resner said. “They stayed positive when things got tough and picked each other up. It was a lot of fun to see them all reach their potential.”

The 2023-2024 team includes seniors Annie Honsik, Ashley Oldenburg, Ashlee Pruim, and Jenna Ritchie, junior Kaylee McNab, sophomores Sophia Oberding and Kylie Steiner, The team is coached by Mr. Frank Yudzentis and Mr. Mickey Resner.