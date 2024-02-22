Morris Council approves $1.7 million in total bids for West Side Park project

West Side Park will receive an entirely new concrete skate park thanks to the incoming renovation. (Maribeth Wilson)

Work on West Side Park will begin soon with the hopes that it’ll be finished by next spring after the Morris City Council approved $1.7 million worth of bids at its meeting Tuesday night.

Mayor Chris Brown said the project is partially covered by a $600,000 Open Space Lands Acquisition and Development grant, which the city received by offering up a $600,000 match. The additional $500,000 is over budget.

“You’re never happy when the bids come in a little higher than you want it to be but its something we’re moving forward,” Brown said. “We’ve already committed to it and we’re gonna do it right the first time. It’s gonna be really nice.”

The price comes from six separate bids. Conley Excavating bid $316,729 for site preparation, $388,387 for the surfacing of the play areas and $238,510.75 for concrete and pavement. Elliott Electric had the low bid to handle the electrical work at $60,660, and Acosta Fence placed the low bid for fencing at $337,250. The lawn restoration, landscape plantings and supplies was awarded to Seasons Landscape for $97,910.

Included in this price is a new concrete skate park, a new handicap accessible playground with a rubber surface, new baseball fields, pickleball courts and more.

Brown said he expects the work could be done by the end of the year with good weather, but he said the hope is to have the park ready to open by next spring or next summer at the latest.

Brown also said the Goodwill Park project is under way and the city will start moving forward with the renovations at McKinley Park next spring.